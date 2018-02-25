Developers reveal Smith’s Dock home

A new image has been released showing what the next homes at Smith’s Dock in North Shields will look like.

Places for People and Urban Splash, the joint venture partnership, has already completed 24 modular town houses on The Plateau area of the development, an elevated plot overlooking the water.

The much-anticipated aesthetic of the next residential phase has been designed by North-East architect and Channel 4 presenter George Clarke.

Ten of the two-storey homes have been created and will launch for sale this March; known as Fab House, they stand on the Plateau and have been designed with families in mind.

George said: “I am thrilled that we can now show buyers just what these homes will look like. What we’re creating here are proper family homes; homes that are spacious, well planned and will encourage family living.

“The plans for the whole area make for a wonderful community. Smith’s Dock is an important historic site and the development is the epitome of true regeneration – with diverse home designs, sensitively designed public spaces and the reopening of the stunning waterfront. When complete, Smith’s Dock is going to be a great neighbourhood to live in and I’m proud that my FAB House design is part of it.”

Guy Ackernley, of Urban Splash, said: “I know there’s been a keen appetite amongst buyers to see these designs and I can’t wait to share the finished product when we open the houses up for viewings.”

Each of the 10 homes has been created using off-site, modular technology meaning they’re created at a factory facility in the Midlands before making their way up North to be finished on site.

Explaining his reasons for adopting off-site construction, George continued: “Smith’s Dock was the perfect place for me to show how we can raise the standards of UK homes by adopting innovative modular construction.

“Innovative building and manufacturing technology have been a fundamental part of the Smith’s dock site for years through shipbuilding, so for me it was so important that we adopt these same principles on the site for 21st-century home-building.

“I’ve been fascinated by the benefits of modular construction and raising the standards of home-building for a very long time. I believe that in a country that unfortunately has too many poorly-designed and badly-built homes this was an obvious route to take.”

Places for People and Urban Splash opened the doors to the first 24 town houses at the development in summer 2017, a few homes are still available to buy from £299,950. Additionally, the joint venture will soon be releasing the first Smokehouse apartments for sale; 80 stunningly designed waterfront homes will feature one, two or three bedrooms and will be joined by the planned workspaces, watersports, retail areas and public parks destined for Smith’s Dock.

To register your interest ahead of the March launch, contact Rose Miller at Sanderson Young on 0191 580 7999 or email rosemarymiller@smithsdock.co.uk

Prices will be announced in the run up to the event on the website – https://www.housebyurbansplash.co.uk/fab-house/