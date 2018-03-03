DEVELOPMENT: Who thought up design?

Who on Earth recommended the use of granulated/gravelled stone to be used in the ‘design’ areas outside the Whitley Bay Beefeater?

The whole area is now a mess of scattered sharp bits, an enterprising compensation entrepreneur’s gleeland.

Could not the said areas filled with the ‘bits’ have been paved in a different colour stone for effect?

Just when it looked as though money being spent on the area was bearing fruit, this piece of crass design negates it.

Someone please make representations to the ‘Whodunnits’.

T. White

North Shields