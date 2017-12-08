Devolution deal is exciting

This has been a busy year for North Tyneside and we’ve achieved some great things with our residents, businesses and partners.

And 2018 looks set to be filled with even more exciting developments.

Last month, I worked with Newcastle, Northumberland and the government to launch the North of Tyne ‘minded to approve’ devolution deal.

This is a landmark opportunity to bring £600m and unprecedented new powers into our area.

I believe that this will be a very exciting deal and it will help us to develop our local economy.

It will give people the chance to retrain, gain new skills and secure jobs at all levels in growing economies in our area.

We will be able to invest in our infrastructure to support existing businesses and attract new ones.

And we can make the North of Tyne an even better place to live.

It’s vital that the North of Tyne has a strong voice as the country makes important decisions about its future.

This deal gives us a seat at the table with other mayors, where we can fight for the needs of our residents.

I am extremely proud of North Tyneside and I am confident that this deal will allow us to build on the strengths of our people and businesses.

A consultation on this ‘minded to approve’ deal will begin later this month and I invite residents and businesses across the borough to take part.

Finally, I would like to wish everyone in North Tyneside a very merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.