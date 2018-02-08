Dig in to help out at nursery garden

Green-fingered volunteers are being asked to help give a North Tyneside nursery school’s garden and play area a makeover.

A bring your tools days is being held at the Sir James Knott Nursery School in Tynemouth on Saturday, between 10am and 1pm.

A number of parents, grandparents and other family members are already on board but the more people who can help out the better.

“We want to get the community together to help make improvements to our amazing garden,” said parent governor Lindsay Bough.

“We are trying to create a community spirit within our school, with the setting being at the heart of our community,” she explained.

As a little extra incentive – and to provide welcome sustenance – there will also be hot dogs for participants.

The event is linked to the opening of the Friends of Sir James Knott community room which has been refurbished by parent helpers.

Local businesses are also being asked to support the garden project.

To get involved, call 0191 2005438 or email Nicola.Battensby@northtyneside.gov.uk