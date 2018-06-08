Do you want a casino to open?

North Tyneside Council is considering scrapping its no casino rule as it looks to renew its licensing policies.

In November 2015, North Tyneside agreed not to grant a premises licence for any casinos attempting to open in the area – but that resolution will expire next January.

The authority is now asking the public if itshould extend the ban until 2022.

Any casino operator would also need to get a licence from the Gambling Commission before it was able to operate in the district.

The Gambling Authority can limit the number of large casinos which operate in the UK and most tend to be in large cities.

Opponents say that large-scale casinos encourage gambling, however those in favour say they represent investment in the area from large businesses.

Coun Ray Glindon told a meeting of the authority’s cabinet last month that he would like to see the council crack down on betting shops in order to address problems with gambling addiction in some areas.

He said: “There are people I know who gamble their wages away at the bookies on a Friday night. I hope that we can take a look at that – I don’t know if we can, or if it is more of a national issue.

“But it is a major issue for certain places within our borough.”

The Licensing Policy Statement can be viewed on the council website at www.northtyneside.gov.uk