Talk about a cold beer!

This cracking snowman is the result of four hours' hard work by Vette Storey and her daugher Emily Kelly.

Vette Storey and Emily Kelly with their snow regular, complete with pint. Picture by Adrian Don

The snow regular, complete with pint of draught Bass, is causing quite a stir outside the Tynemouth Lodge Hotel in Tynemouth.

Member of staff Vette, who is also a teacher, took advantage of her school closure to build the snow sculpture with Emily.