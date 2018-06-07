Dog owners heed summer beach ban

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks – but you can teach them to stay off the beach, North Tyneside Council has found.

In the summer months, dogs are banned from several popular hotspots in the borough.

Tynemouth Longsands

And a month after the ban came into force, it appears the dogs of North Tyneside have been good – with not one fine handed out.

North Tyneside Council says dog wardens have been out and about patrolling beaches most days and added that there will be additional staff working from later this month.

Some of the bans are only partial, with areas available in which dogs are allowed. The exclusion zones have clear signs informing you where you must not take your pet.

Although the ban has proved controversial with dog lovers, the council says it helps keep the beaches to an award-winning standard.

Marcus Jackson, local environment services team leader at the council, said: “Here in North Tyneside, our beaches are one of our biggest attractions, as shown by our three Blue Flags and four Seaside Awards.

“We have more awards for our beaches than any other area in the North East and to maintain this, we have to implement a dog ban in the summer.”

Beaches where dogs have been banned or partly banned since Tuesday, May 1, in North Tyneside are:

l Whitley Bay (south). Dogs can still be walked on the section of Whitley Bay beach north of Panama Gardens.

l Cullercoats Bay.

l King Edward’s Bay.

l Tynemouth Longsands (south). Here, dogs can be taken to the northern end of Longsands, towards Cullercoats.

In South Tyneside, dogs are not allowed on Sandhaven Beach from May to September between 8am and 6pm.

They are, however, allowed on Littlehaven Beach and Marsden Beach throughout the year.

In Northumberland, dogs are not allowed in the section of beach at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea from the breakwater at Church Point to the beach access from the promenade at Sidney Crescent.

At Blyth, the dog exclusion area runs from the beach access at Beachway to the beach access at the southern end of the Links Road car park.