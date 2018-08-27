DOGS: Send owners to classes

I have just picked up dog mess from the Fish Quay beach with a fish and chip box I took from the bin, which was close by, making it all the more a mystery why people can go to a lovely place, enjoy the view, then spoil it. It bamboozles me.

I know most dog owners are equipped with bags and the necessary sense of responsibility, but there are some frequent offenders who really could do with improving their behaviour.

Never mind classes to improve dog behaviour, what is needed are classes to improve some owners’ behaviour.

Dave Armstrong

Address supplied