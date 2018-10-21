DOGS: Supporting businesses

I am a local dog owner and for six months of the year I am unable to walk my dog on local beaches.

We have half a beach to walk on and when the tide is in it is a nightmare because there are so many dogs.

What annoys me is when people put blankets down in the designated dog area then make a fuss if the dogs pester them. Sit at the other end of the beach where there are no dogs allowed.

The beaches, parks and coffee shops wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for dog owners and walkers because the only time these places are used by non-dog owners is on sunny days. We use these spaces every day of the year, come rain or shine, and 99 per cent of us are responsible.

This is a huge discussion. The many dog walkers I speak to can’t understand why we can’t be allowed on the beaches before 9am and after 7pm.

I spend my dog walk doing a beach clean every day and I would say people shouldn’t be allowed on the beach because of the disgusting mess that is left behind after a sunny day. I think there should be litter wardens.

KRJ Sewell

Address supplied