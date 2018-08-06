DOGS: Total ban is extreme

After reading the letter from the person compelled to write regarding dogs being allowed to ‘take over’ our beaches and parks (News Guardian, June 28), I too felt compelled to write and respond to their views.

Clearly, this person is not a dog lover. That’s fine, not everyone loves dogs, but please don’t condemn them to the misery of a ban from parks and beaches, which frankly seems extreme.

I witness more bad behaviour from children who are allowed to run riot in public spaces while their parents are engrossed on their phones and oblivious to what’s going on around them, allowing them to spoil the enjoyment for those unfortunate enough to be in close proximity.

I’ve also seen families leaving their rubbish behind, including dirty nappies, at beaches and parks. At least the majority of responsible owners pick up after their dogs.

As for dogs pestering children, in my experience most children want to stroke dogs and are entertained by their antics, especially when they’re frolicking in the sea.

And if they’re not, most dog owners are quick to move away.

It wouldn’t just upset a few dog owners if the council was to enforce such a ridiculous bylaw, but the many law-abiding, responsible dog owners who have as much right as anyone else to enjoy public open spaces all year round.

I can’t fathom why the writer feels aggrieved by dog walking businesses and the number of dogs they walk.

There are many dog owners who work or can’t walk their pet for various reasons, but love the company of their dogs and are happy to pay professionals to do it for them, which is far better than dogs being housebound for hours on end. Isn’t that a good thing?

As paid dog walkers keep their charges on leads, they cause no disruption, nor threat to others.

There are irresponsible dog owners out there, but don’t tar the majority of good owners with the same brush, let alone wanting hard-line measures enforced to stop dogs and their owners from enjoying our parks and beaches.

It’s not realistic and it’s certainly not fair.

Carol MacDonald

Address supplied