Donation to North Tyneside charity

Christmas joy has been brought to a charity thanks to the generosity of two organisations.

North Tyneside Disability Forum (NTDF), in Shiremoor, enjoyed festive celebrations in their new centre after they were presented a Christmas tree and lights donated by the Whitley Bay Rotary Club and Whitley Lodge Community Spirit (WLCS) respectively.

Visitors on the day were able to enjoy an afternoon Christingle service with seasonal Ukulele music, members of NTDF came together with guests from the Rotary Club and WLCS.

North Tyneside Disability Forum (NTDF) works with young people and adults within the borough who have a range of differing needs running social activities, support groups, projects and events with a strong ethos of ‘something for everyone’.

A range of activities takes place throughout the year including summer talent type singing, comedy, drama and dance competitions and more recently Christmas carol singing.

Sue Adams, chief officer at NTDF, said: “We were delighted to receive the tree and lights, marking our first Christmas in the new NTDF centre.

“The centre is a fabulous resource for those wishing to access the services we provide and we are thrilled to have been able to add a wonderful festive touch thanks to kind donations made by the Whitley Bay Rotary Club and Whitley Lodge Community Spirit.”

Whitley Bay Rotary Club President John Clarkson said: “Whitley Bay Rotary Club has been thrilled to support the North Tyneside Disability Forum over recent years as well as collecting for other local charities and good causes in December too.

“We’ve run a children’s colouring competition to win a family trip to the seasonal pantomime at Whitley Bay Playhouse plus families were able to meet Santa in the Mall.”

For more information about North Tyneside Disability Forum visit www.ntdf.co.uk

Whitley Lodge Community Spirit is a non-profit organisation run by volunteers raising funds for the Whitley Lodge area and supporting local charity initiatives.