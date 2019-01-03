Donations flood in for the food bank

Youngsters brought some Christmas cheer to those in need of support.

Kings Priory School in Tynemouth held its second ‘reverse advent calendar.’

In the run up to Christmas, children aged four to 18 brought in an item of food as part of the collection for BAY Foodbank, with each item given a numbered sticker to mark the day of advent.

Officials from BAY Foodbank had visited the school to hold an assembly and help promote the event.

And staff at the school were delighted with the response from children, with donations far outnumbering the previous year’s total.

Andrew Ingram, Year 2 teacher, said: “As importantly as achieving great exams results, every school has an obligation to ensure children understand what life can be like for everyone within their community.

“For a second year now, Kings Priory School has organised a reverse advent calendar in order to support the BAY Foodbank, which supplies much needed emergency food aid for the most vulnerable.

“The reverse advent calendar teaches children of all ages that the festive period is as much about giving as receiving. The excited looks on the faces of our children when they arrive with their donations is a pleasure to witness.

“It is a real honour that our school can support our wider community.”