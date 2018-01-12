Donations sought for annual book sale

Organisers of a book sale supporting local scouts are appealing for donations.

Whitley Bay District Scouts has held the sale for more than 15 years, raising thousands of pounds.

Now it is seeking books, which can be dropped off every Thursday from January 18, between 2pm and 4pm, and 7pm and 8.30pm, at the District Scout Headquarters, Marden Quarry Park.

The next sale is from February 13 to 18 at the headquarters on the Broadway, open from 10am to 4pm daily, 7pm to 9pm Tuesday to Thursday, and 11am to 3pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Scouts said: “We are again appealing for good quality second-hand book, jigsaws, CDs and DVDs.

“The sale is one of the biggest book sales in the area and people travel from all over the north east to attend.

“The scouts have a team of adult supporters who work for six weeks prior to the sale sorting the fiction books by authors and the non-fiction into their categories.

“Last year’s sale raised over £5,000 for District funds and we would be delighted if we could raise the same amount this year.”

For anyone who can not deliver books to the drop-off point, the Scouts run a collection service, which is only available for people living in the Whitley Bay town area.

To arrange a collection, or for more details about the sale, ring (0191) 252 3265.