Donations to take project up a gear

Pupils from a North Shields high school are gearing up to become cycling enthusiasts.

Norham High School has received a generous £10,000 donation from the Taryn Electra Foundation in the USA.

The school’s aim is to encourage pupils to cycle regularly to and from school through its Geared Up project.

It is believed this will benefit pupils both mentally and physically.

The donation means the school has been able to buy a new fleet of bikes, as well as a cycle store. An after school cycling club has also been set up.

Norham’s head of school Lucy Roderick said: “We’ve already achieved so much with this project in just a year, and we wanted to take it even further; to create a cycling culture with pupils and parents, and make cycling an everyday event for many pupils.

“In order to do this we needed to purchase our own fleet of bikes so more pupils could be active, and provide a secure area for pupils with bikes to store their own during the school day.

“Thanks to the donation from the Taryn Electra Foundation, we’re now going to be able to bring the next stage of the project to life.”

The scheme has already had an impact, with 83 per cent of pupils reporting that they feel more positive about school as a result of Geared Up.

Norham School continues to work to raise money for the project.

It hopes to secure funding for a cycle ride and an overnight stay at Gibside, a cycling trip abroad to Holland, and a ‘Pump Track’ bespoke cycling facility.