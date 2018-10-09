Drawing up ways to help charity

Talented youngsters are being invited to make their mark for charity.

Leeds Building Society is looking for designs for its 2018 Christmas cards, with all proceeds from the sale of the cards going to Samaritans.

Entry forms can be collected from the Society’s North Shields branch, with the competition closing on October 10. Entries will be split into two age categories – 5-11 and 12-18.

The two winning entries will be included in packs of cards available to buy at Leeds Building Society branches from 17 November.

The schools the two winners attend will each receive £250 to be spent on wellbeing initiatives and projects.

Richard Fearon, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Leeds Building Society, said: “We believe the donation of all proceeds raised through our Christmas cards campaign demonstrates our commitment to Samaritans.

“The involvement of members and colleagues in our first national charity partnership has been incredible and we’re looking forward to receiving entries from children in the communities we operate in.”

Leeds Building Society is aiming to raise £250,000 for Samaritans by March 2020, with the funds being used to further improve the technology available to volunteers across the charity’s 201 branches.

Samaritans CEO Ruth Sutherland said: “Christmas can be a tough time of year for many people. To see children and young people getting involved in this competition and using their creativity to help others is so inspiring.

“We’re grateful to Leeds Building Society for their incredible fundraising this year. These Christmas cards will be extra special, helping to ensure that no one needs to feel lonely or isolated this Christmas - there will always be a Samaritans volunteer they can talk to.”