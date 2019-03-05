Dream comes true as business expands in Tynemouth

A woman who dreamed of opening a shop in the ‘magical’ Land of Green Ginger in Tynemouth is celebrating expanding into the busy shopping centre.

Former quantity surveyor Sara Ashby walked in awe around the old church building in Front Street as a child.

And now she has opened her new Hygge store, which she labels a “hub for wellbeing and joy”.

Mum-of-two Sara, 42, said: “I used to come to the Land of Green Ginger when I was a little girl and I just thought it was magical – shops inside a church.

“I have been edging back to Tynemouth for years and finally I’m back. I am so happy I have managed to achieve my dream of opening a shop here.

“Hygge is a Danish word meaning having a feeling of being comfortable, warm and content, and that is what my shop is all about.”

Opening Hygge, which, from March to December last year was located downstairs in the Land of Green Ginger, has been a labour of love for Sara.

She spent years selling her crafts at markets around the area, as well as training in various wellbeing services, which she now offers.

Through her own skill-set, and those who work within her treatment space, she provides mindfulness, reiki, massage, reflexology, aromatherapy and even Spanish language classes, with plans afoot for more.

Sara also sells a range of products including locally-sourced crafts, tea, candles, cards, gifts, artwork, jewellery and bath bombs.

Miles Walton, chairman of the North Shields Chamber of Commerce, said: “Because she is doing well Sara has moved into a bigger space and is offering more services. It is great to see a North Shields business succeeding.”

