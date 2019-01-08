Drink driving weekend crackdown hailed a success

Dozens of vehicles were stopped in a crackdown on drink and drug driving.

More than a dozen Special Constables volunteered to join Northumbria Police’s Op Dragoon team as part of the Christmas Drink and Drug Drive campaign.

The volunteers were armed with a speed gun, a breathalyser and a drug testing kit in a bid to crack down on those driving while under the influence.

And over the weekend, 110 vehicles were stopped and four people were arrested as part of the operation.

Three of those arrested were over the legal alcohol limit while the fourth person was arrested for a drug driving offence.

As part of the operation the Special Constables were also looking to take illegal vehicles off the road and crackdown on any other criminality.

As well as the drink and drug driving arrests, they also reported one driver for having two bald tyres, seized a knife as part of a stop and search, issued two cannabis warnings and seized a small amount of the drug, seized three vehicles that had been driven without insurance or a licence, and reported one driver who was behind the wheel with no insurance or licence.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, the force’s operational lead for volunteers, said: “Weekends of action such as this one show just how important a role the Special Constabulary play in supporting our officers.

“It was a freezing cold weekend but these men and women gave up a cosy night by the fire to do their bit to keep the public safe. Many of them have full-time jobs, are in full-time study and have their own friends and family waiting for them at home.

“It is through their desire to protect the public that they come into the station at a weekend and run an operation such as this one.

“This operation has been a success, four people have been arrested for drink and drug driving and a number of illegal vehicles have been seized.

“I want to thank the Special Constabulary for the work they do. They are a credit to themselves and to the people they serve.”

Anyone caught drink or drug driving will be banned from the road for at least 12 months and fined up to £5,000. Serious offenders could also end up being sent to prison.