Drive on down to classic car show

Hundreds of vintage cars are heading to the North Tyneside coastline for an annual show this weekend.

Petrolheads and car enthusiasts are invited to the fifth annual Whitley Bay Classic Car Show, taking place on The Links in front of the revitalised Spanish City on Sunday.

It will feature mid-1930’s classics to more recent models, and around 500 cars from around the world will be on show.

There will also be many local classic car clubs in attendance, including NECPWA, MG Northumbria, Jaguar Enthusiasts and Tyneside American.

Coun Sarah Day, cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, said: “It’s been great to see Whitley Bay so busy this summer after the brilliant regeneration and we know this free event will also attract many people to the area.”

The event starts at 10am and runs through until 3pm, and many of the vehicle owners will all be on hand to chat about the history of their cars to visitors and fellow enthusiasts throughout.

There will also be live jazz music, small fairground rides for children and a range of street food and refreshments available.

The free event is organised by North Tyneside Council and is supported by Eastcoast Taxis and Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade.

Exhibitors can still register their vehicles to take part at www.eventbrite.co.uk by searching for Whitley Bay Classic Car Show 2018.

For more information about the event visit the website at www.visitnorthtyneside.com