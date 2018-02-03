Driver training boosts safeguarding

A training drive is boosting the safeguarding of young and vulnerable people in North Tyneside.

All Hackney carriage and private hire drivers licensed by the local authority must undergo Child Sexual Exploitation Training. A total of 1,280 drivers have completed it.

Taxi licensing is a service delivered for North Tyneside Council by its partner Capita.

Coun John Harrison, for housing and transport, said: “This is reassuring news for those who use licensed vehicles in North Tyneside.

“Drivers can play an important role in helping to safeguard vulnerable people as they may see, hear or recognise situations or behaviour that may be of concern. It’s why we’ve ensured licensed drivers undergo awareness training to help in the prevention of sexual exploitation and know how to report it.”

Training for existing drivers began in 2015 and, last year, online training was made available.

All new licence applicants are required to complete the training as part of the application process otherwise a licence will not be issued.

Six drivers have had their licences suspended until they complete the training and three drivers have had their licences revoked for not completing the training.