Drop-in to showcase fostering

North Tyneside Council’s fostering service is inviting anyone thinking about fostering to come along to an informal open evening.

The drop-in event will be held at Wallsend Customer First Centre, tonight (Thursday), between 6pm and 8pm.

Members of North Tyneside Council’s fostering service will be on hand to answer any queries that attendees may have.

Coun Ian Grayson, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Becoming a foster carer is one of the most rewarding things you can do. To play a part in a young person’s life and see them grow, knowing you helped mould them, is amazing.

“I’d urge anyone interested to come along to the open evening and speak with our wonderful fostering team to see if fostering is for you.”

Foster carers earn competitive allowances and the role offers flexible working, including short-term placements, such as providing weekend care, as well as longer term foster care.

For details, contact the council’s fostering service on 0191 6432540, email fostering@northtyneside.gov.uk or visit the fostering section of the website: www.northtyneside.gov.uk/fostering