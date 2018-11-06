Duo honoured for their work on North Tyneside housing sites

Two site managers have been honoured for their work on new housing developments.

Bellway Homes North East’s Adam Dowell and Neal Hucheon are among 57 in the UK to be awarded commended status in NHBC’s annual Health and Safety Awards.

They oversee the Moorfields site in Killingworth and the Holystone Park site, respectively.

The awards recognise and reward site managers’ commitment to achieving the very best in on-site health and safety.

The pair will compete for the highly commended and national titles next July in Birmingham.

Stephen Ashworth, NHBC Health and Safety Services Manager, said: “Congratulations to Adam and Neal on winning an NHBC Health and Safety Commended Award. To win an award at this level clearly shows that they have a real desire to keep their colleagues healthy and their workplaces safe.

“We wish them the very best of luck in the next stage of the competition.”