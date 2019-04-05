Easter fun at aquarium

An egg-citing range of fishy fun will be taking place at a visitor attraction.

Blue Reef Aquarium, in Tynemouth, will be celebrating the egg-laying animals of the sea this Easter.

Sirena the Mermaid will be at Blue Reef Aquarium this Easter.

A range of activities will be taking place between April 6 and 22.

Recently a number of the resident sharks have been laying eggs and visitors can check on the progress of the eggs and learn all about sharks and their eggs.

There will also be an undersea visitor – Sirena the Mermaid – on April 13, 14 and 22 to tell her tales of the sea.

Visitors can book tickets online between April 1 and 7 where they can get a child ticket for £1 when bought with an adult ticket.

For more information, visit www.bluereefaquarium.co.uk/tynemouth