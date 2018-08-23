Top GCSE results again for Kings Priory School

There were joyous scenes at Kings Priory School today as Year 11 pupils received their GCSE results.

The Tynemouth school is delighted that their students had risen to the occasion, with 98% of students receiving a 4+ (C and above) in English and 93% received a 4+ (C and above) in Mathematics.

The grades for many subjects have changed from A* to G to a new ranking of 9 to 1. In simple terms, this means that grades 8 and 9 are equivalent to the old A* (with grade 9 being the top 20%), grade 7 similar to an A grade, grades 6/5/4 linked to the old B and C grades, grades 3/2/1 linked to the old D to G grades. However, not all subjects have changed to these numerical grades so many students will still be getting a mixture of letters and numbers.

A spokesman for the school said: "We are still awaiting the official reporting methods but it appears that, for a third year running, the overall GCSE result is significantly higher than both regional and national averages. Throughout Year 11, 16 per cent of grades achieved were the top Grade 9 or 8, another record high."

Among the success stories was Izzie Thorneycroft, who achieved eight Grade 9s, one 8 and an A, in addition to an A* GCSE in music, dropping just four marks, and an

A* in Latin too, achieved when in Year 10.

Other notable achievements belong to Seher Siddiqui (six Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and two As), Eleanor Anderson (five Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, two Grade 7s, an A and one Grade 6), Megan Earl (two Grade 9s, one A*, six Grade 8s and one Grade 5) and Charlie Langley (three Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, one Grade 7, two As, a B and one Grade 5).

Special commendation was earned by Tom Robinson, who achieved the highest levels of progress in the school: an outstanding achievement.

The Principal, Philip Sanderson, said: “I am so delighted for our pupils and their families. Pupils and staff have worked extremely hard in ensuring their preparations for their GCSEs. Over the past few years our results have been amazing. And this year they are even better.

"As an all-through school, it is so pleasing to be in the very fortunate position where every key stage is substantially above national average. All our results are fantastic: Early Years, Key Stage 1, Key Stage 2, GCSE and A-Level. Congratulations to all our Year 11 pupils on their outstanding achievements."

If you are starting your A-Levels in September and are still unsure about what you would like to do then call the school on 0191 258 5995 or email KPSadmissions@kps.woodard.co.uk regarding the last few remaining places in Sixth Form at Kings Priory School.