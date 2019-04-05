Egg-cellent appeal by building society at Easter

A building society is collecting Easter Eggs for a local foodbank.

Yorkshire Building Society, in Bedford Way, North Shields, is collecting the chocolate eggs and other confectionery, which will then be donated to The Bay Foodbank.

The collection will be open until Monday, April 8.

Lynsey Hunter, customer consultant at the Yorkshire’s North Shields branch, said: “Easter can be a wonderful time but it can be hard for families that are struggling to put food on the table. This is why we need your help to put a smile on children’s faces and make sure they have an Easter egg to open and enjoy.

“The support from the local community previously has been brilliant, so hopefully we can have another successful collection for a great cause.”

The branch is open for donations Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 5pm, Wednesdays, 9.30am to 5pm, and 9am until noon on Saturdays.