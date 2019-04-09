Egg-cellent prize to raise funds for RNLI

A giant chocolate Easter egg has been made to help raise funds for a lifesaving organisation.

Eden’s Cafe in Whitley Bay has created the egg – believed to be the biggest one made in the north east – in aid of Tynemouth RNLI.

It is the third time the cafe, run by Rob and Janice Eden-Bagley, has created an egg.

It took Rob five days to hand-craft the egg, which stands at 75cm tall.

It is decorated with a design for the Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat, The Spirit of Northumberland.

Raffle tickets are on sale in the cafe and other businesses around the town.

Crime novelist Ann Cleeves, creator of TV’s Vera, will be drawing the winning ticket at Eden’s Cafe on Saturday, April 20, at 2.30pm. The winner will also receive a DFDS mini cruise for two.