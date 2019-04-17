Egg-citing fun at Easter hunt in aid of charity

A cracking family fun day is being held to help a local charity.

Darcey’s Dream, which supports families who have lost a baby or child, is holding a fund filled family Easter Egg Hunt.

It will take place on Saturday at North Shields Football Club, in Percy Road, from noon onwards.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt for children of all ages with every child getting an Easter Egg to take home. There will also be an Easter Egg Hunt for adults with prizes for the golden eggs found.

An Easter bunny will be joining the hunt alongside some Princes and Princesses.

During the event there will be plenty of family entertainment including a raffle, tombola, bottle pull, mini disco, games with the characters, photo opportunities with the characters, garden games and Easter crafts.

There will also be an Easter Bonnet and Egg Basket competitions.

It is £5 per child, £4 for additional siblings and £2.50 for adults in the egg hunt.

Darcey’s Dream supports bereaved families and siblings across the North East after the loss or death of a baby or child in any circumstances. They support the whole family but have a huge focus on siblings.

They also provide a range of services and support including sibling memory boxes to hospitals, sibling distraction therapy, counselling, memory bears and more.

A spokesperson for Darcey’s Dream said: “We support hundreds of families across the North East.

“One family that we have been supporting closely and will continue to, have been a huge help in organising our Easter Event.

“They very kindly secured the venue for us for this event and other events in the future.

“The family have built up strong relationships with local businesses within the community through years of fundraising for their beautiful daughter and after being on DIY SOS.

“The family have helped us so much with getting raffle prizes and more for our Easter Event. We are extremely grateful for all of their help.”