Eggs-tra special way to raise charity funds

A giant Easter egg has been created to help raise funds for charity.

Whitley Bay’s Eden’s Cafe, run by Rob and Janice Eden-Bagley, is raffling the giant egg in aid of Marie Curie.

The chocolate egg, handcrafted by Rob, took five days to make and measures 30ins tall. It is decorated with daffodils for the Marie Curie logo.

The lucky raffle winner will also receive a voucher for afternoon tea for two, donated by Matfen Hall.

Ann Cleeves, best selling crime novelist, will be drawing the winning ticket in the Café on Monday, April 2, at 2pm.