Elaine lays on a Burns Night treat

A Whitley Bay mother is holding a fund-raising night in aid of the charity which helped her Royal Marines Commando son to get over his experiences on active duty.

Elaine Thompson’s son Philip died suddenly at the age of 35 after suffering a heart attack.

She is a volunteer fund-raiser for Combat Stress, which works with armed forces veterans through effective treatment and support for mental health problems, and has held a host of events.

The latest is a Burns Night with buffet, disco, raffle, piper and Ode to the Haggis in the Whitley Bay Ice Rink function room on Hillheads Road on Saturday, February 3.

Tickets cost £10, from 07568 499455.