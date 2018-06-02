ELECTION: Leaflets were lacking

I read in your paper the correspondence between Ken Grey and Coun Kate Osborne regarding the council elections.

I, too, live in Preston Ward and was very disappointed that the only electoral material I received through my door was a leaflet from the Green Party. On reflection, I feel that I should have voted for its candidate.

Whilst it may well have been that I missed visits from all the political parties, I definitely did not receive any leaflets from the Conservative or Labour parties.

