ELECTION: Let’s work together

I would like to thank the residents of Monkseaton South who voted for me as their councillor.

Labour’s Local Plan continues to be the key issue for residents and I will work hard to campaign against this excessive development. I have already written to the secretary of state to ask him to review the plan.

In addition to regular ward surgeries and street clinics, I would welcome enquiries from residents if I can be any help at all. Please feel free to contact me, details on the council website.

I would like to pay tribute to all those who stood in the elections. It isn’t easy to put your name out there, but we all did it because we believe in local democracy.

Once again, thank you and let’s work together to make Monkseaton a great place to live.

Coun Sean Brockbank

Member for Monkseaton South