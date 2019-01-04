Elftastic fun raising money for charity

Santa’s little elves helped a care home raise money for charity.

Longbenton-based West Farm Care Centre, owned by Craig Healthcare, hosted an ‘Elf Day’ coffee morning in the run up to Christmas to raise awareness and money for those living with dementia.

And they managed to raise £315 for The Alzheimer’s Society.

Trish Giles, registered manager at West Farm Care Centre, said: “What an absolutely ‘Elftastic’ day was had by all!

“Everyone really played a part, dressing up wonderfully for the occasion. We even had some naughty elves putting glitter all over everyone as well as the odd cream pie!

“We are delighted to raise the amount we did, which will help raise awareness and much-needed funds for helping to treat and care for those with dementia.”

The staff and family and friends of the residents baked a range of festive themed goodies including delicious mince pies and cakes, mulled wine, teas, coffee, hot chocolate which went down a treat!

Trish added: “I personally want to give a huge thank you to all of those associated with the home that got involved.

“It just showed how passionate, driven and focused we are, as a team, on the high quality of care we deliver to our residents and our desire to give them the best quality of life we can.

“The staff really went that extra mile and I am so proud of them all.

“The residents thoroughly enjoyed the elf takeover, seeing everyone all dressed up while sampling some tasty festive food and drink!”