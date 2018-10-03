Emotional video showcases the recent changes in Whitley Bay

An emotional video looking at the recent developments in Whitley Bay has “hit the spot”.

Local residents Chris Ainsley, Sue Miller and Stephen Mason have produced the short film ‘We’re Coming Home’ to mark the significant developments in Whitley Bay and celebrating efforts to support the town.

A poem in the letters page of the News Guardian by Sue caught the eye of Chris, who asked her to write the script.

Filmmaker Chris said: “I’ve lived my whole life in Whitley Bay. It’s my home and I love the place. And when I came back from a year’s travelling I could see the changes that had happened and sense the difference in the way people were starting to feel.

“I wanted to capture some of that and help build the momentum. A film seemed like an ideal way to do it.

“Sue’s words describe the importance of everyone’s contribution to the changes. It’s not just the big events like the reopening of the Spanish City that matter, wonderful though all that work is. Creating our community means how we all choose to live together. That’s what the film’s about.”

Local teacher and actor Stephen Mason, who has worked for years in Whitley Bay’s pubs and clubs, said: “‘I jumped at the chance to take part. I work with young people and it felt like a great opportunity to challenge how we all think about our individual responsibilities to those around us: what we each do and what we say to make a difference.”

Chris added: “Everyone has a part to play, so the film’s really a call to arms. We’ve come a long way, but we’re not taking anything for granted.”

“However, it doesn’t do any harm to recognise, every once in a while, just how hard everyone’s worked and what an amazing place we have on our doorstep.”