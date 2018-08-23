End of an era for Royal British Legion in Whitley Bay

A charity supporting veterans and their families will continue its work despite moving out of its headquarters.

After 68 years, the Whitley Bay, North Shields & District Branch of the Royal British Legion are moving out of their former branch headquarters in Victoria Terrace, Whitley Bay.

But officials say they will still be around to support the local forces community.

The Legion has been using the building for social events as well as running the annual Poppy Appeal and local remembrance parades but in recent years it has not been used to it’s full potential, with the decision being made to sell it with the help of Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors.

Les Gilchrist, the Branch Poppy Appeal co-ordinator, said: “We are still very much an active branch and will still be collecting for the Poppy Appeal in the Whitley Bay, North Shields and Tynemouth areas this year.

“Anyone wanting wreaths or any of the official poppy merchandise can still contact us at any time of the year on 07982 831101.

“The branch also has a strong online presence and can be contacted via their website, Facebook page or Twitter profile.”

Michael Dale MBE, branch chairman, said: “We really want people to understand that it’s only our building that is closing, our Branch members are not going anywhere.

“This is a really important year for us, as the national custodians of Remembrance, we ensure that those who gave their lives for peace and freedom are remembered.”

“The Legion has been responsible for organising national, regional and local ceremonies of Remembrance to reflect the nation’s concern that the human cost of war should not be forgotten and we intend to continue doing that for many years to come.”