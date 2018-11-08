End of the road for North Shields footbridge

Plans have been submitted to demolish an 80-year-old bridge which is in a poor state of repair.

Recent surveys have shown that Borough Road Footbridge – which links Tennyson Terrace to Waldo Street in North Shields – is nearing the end of its lifespan while use of the bridge has declined.

Following a public consultation, North Tyneside Council has submitted a planning application to permanently remove the three-span. steel arch structure.

Coun Carl Johnson, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “Before making a decision we wrote to more than 900 households and held two consultation events and consulted with key stakeholders.

“We recognise that there were a small number of objections to our proposals to demolish the footbridge, however the overall response to the consultation was low considering the size of the area.

“The bridge is in a really bad state, it isn’t heavily used and would be extremely costly to repair or replace and as such we believe the best course of action is to remove it.

“We will be looking at different ways to make sure there is a safe crossing point along Borough Road, at ground level, in future.”

The application will be available for viewing at www.northtyneside.gov.uk

Comments can be made via the website or by writing to North Tyneside Council, Planning Department, First Floor Left, Quadrant East, The Silverlink North, Cobalt Business Park, NE27 0BY.

If planning consent is granted, a Public Right of Way Order would subsequently be required for the closure of the route – this will also provide an opportunity for the public to make representations.