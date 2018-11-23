Engineering for planet

A Wallsend company has been using its experience to help save the planet.

Two engineers represented engineering company Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) at a global environment and conservation event in Malaysia.

Andrew Ambrose-Thurman and Hua Khee Chan took part in the conference, which consisted of some of the world’s leading engineers, entrepreneurs and creative thinkers.

Andrew said: “It’s gratifying for SMD to be asked to mentor these very skilled and inventive people and being able to contribute with our knowledge and experience in a way that can one day better the planet.”