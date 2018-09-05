Entries are sought for shop award

Small shops are being encouraged to put themselves forward for a top award.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell is calling on shopkeepers in his constituency to enter the Best Small Shops Competition, which celebrates the creativity of small retial outlets and the role they play in the community.

The competition is open to any small shop.

Shopkeepers can nominate their businesses until Sunday, September 9, via the website www.bestsmallshops.co.uk

A shortlist of 25 of the most impressive applications will be shortlisted by a panel made up of established representatives from the independent retail industry.

The judges will be looking for evidence of a small shops’ entrepreneurial spirit, ways that they have been innovative in their business and what they have done to have a lasting positive impact on their community.

The shortlisted small shops will then be invited to a Parliamentary Reception on Tuesday, November 13, to meet their Member of Parliament and find out who will be crowned the Best Small Shop for 2018.

Mr Campbell said: “Small shops are the backbone of both our local community and the local economy.

“This award provides recognition to this importance and I would urge local business owners to enter.”