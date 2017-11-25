Entries sought for design a Christmas card competition

A house builder is looking for budding artists to bring some festive cheer.

Miller Homes has launched its annual children’s Christmas card design competition.

Children are being asked to doodle a creative design, showcasing what they love most about the festive season and their home.

The most creative design will be featured on the front of Miller Homes North East’s 2017 Christmas card.

In addition, the winning card will be displayed in the sales centre of the youngster’s local development, and the lucky designer will also receive their very own copies of the card.

Andrew Somerville, regional sales manager of Miller Homes North East, said: “We once again wanted to give children living across the North East the opportunity to help us celebrate the festive season.

“We believe that a card designed for us by one of the region’s artistic youngsters adds a great personal touch as we send our well wishes to our new homeowners and regional business partners this Christmas.

“We have received a fantastic level of entries in previous years and we are looking forward to seeing what designs are created by budding young artists this year.”

Entry forms are available from the sales centres at any of Miller Homes’ North East developments, including Heritage Green in Backworth.

Completed entry forms must be returned by 5pm on Thursday, November 30, with the lucky winner being notified by Friday, December 8.

For more information on Miller Homes North East call 03300 371 997 or visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.