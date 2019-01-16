How North Tyneside Council plans to combat littering

A council boss outlined the ways in which the authority combats litter after a Whitley Bay resident called for action on the problem.

The anonymous local was quoted in a report to North Tyneside Council’s environment sub-committee.

The resident said: “There is still too much litter in Whitley Bay. Instead of putting money into intermittent litter collections spend money on educating youngsters in schools not to drop litter.

“In the area leading up to Morrisons, for example, the schools could put citizenship into practice by taking pupils out to do the tidying up.

“I still remember the impact of the Keep Britain Tidy Campaign of my childhood.”

In response, authority officers have prepared a presentation on the steps it takes to tackle the problem.

At a meeting of the environment sub committee, Samantha Dand, senior environment services manager, said the council uses education and enforcement to prevent littering.

She said: “Every year we run a number of campaigns which encourages communities, businesses and schools to get involved in their environment.

“We have an autumn campaign around leaf litter and as part of that campaign we swept 45 tonnes of leaves from roads and highways.

“In March we had the big spring clean and Virgin and EE got involved. We work with school to deliver fun-filled assemblies.”

The council has also introduced surveillance and enforcement measures to catch litter bugs in the act.

Ms Dand continued: “In September, we introduced a CCTV vehicle and we have caught a repeat offender who had been fly tipping across the borough, we caught them in action which is very rare.”

The council also works with high schools to hold joint litter patrols to deter pupils from littering at lunch time.

Anti-littering and waste management initiatives are also promoted on social media, YouTube, and in the Our Tyneside magazine.

Ms Dand said: “Its not just about enforcement its about education as well.”