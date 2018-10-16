Erin is shortlisted for top award

A teenage apprentice has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Erin Ruddy, of Whitley Bay, has been shortlisted in the Apprentice of the Year category at the Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation (CIHT) North East & Cumbria Annual Awards.

The 19-year-old joined Capita in August 2017 as its first transport planning apprentice.

The awards ceremony will be held in Newcastle on Thursday.

Meanwhile, North Tyneside Council is shortlisted in the Sustainable Project of the Year category.

It has been shortlisted for a study delivered for the local authority by Capita – Sustainable Links to Schools.

The project involved a strategic review of walking and cycling measures surrounding schools in the borough.

It was aimed at supporting the Go Smarter initiative, which seeks to promote the use of sustainable travel. The initiative not only aims to change pupil, parent and staff behaviour but involves physical changes to streets near schools to encourage more sustainable travel.

North Tyneside Partnership Director Richard Carmichael said: “Erin has made a great start to her career with Capita and I’m delighted that she has been shortlisted for an award.

“As well as demonstrating dedication to her work and studies, Erin has a really positive manner, which is great for the whole team in North Tyneside.

“The Sustainable Links to Schools study was an excellent piece of work that helped identify changes to reduce the dependency on car journeys to and from schools in North Tyneside. It directly led to new safe crossing points being introduced near schools right across the borough.”