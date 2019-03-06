Eva helping raise funds for cat and dog shelter

Eva Wheatman who has been fundraising for the Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter in Longbenton.
A youngster has set out to help as many stray animals as she can.

Eva Wheatman has set out on a fundraising drive to collect money for the Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter in Longbenton.

Eva Wheatman is presented with her certificate after raising �405 for the Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter in Longbenton.

And the seven-year-old, from Whitley Bay, has also been collecting food, blankets, coats, beds, toys and more for the animals at the shelter.

Eva produced a poster, which she took into school, asking her friends for any donations to help the animals during the cold spell.

She said: “When it is as cold as this I like to wrap up warm with my hot chocolate, but then who do the stray cats and dogs cuddle into to keep them warm?”

Eva exceeded all her expectations, raising £405.

Staff at the shelter were delighted with Eva’s efforts, presenting her with a certificate and putting her name on the wall.