Event will showcase foster work

Residents interested in fostering are being invited to an informal open evening.

North Tyneside Council’s fostering service is holding the drop-in event at the Wallsend Customer First Centre on Thursday, January 24, between 6pm and 8pm.

Members of the fostering service and foster carers will be on hand to answer any queries that attendees may have.

One foster carer, Denise, said: “I felt I could make a change in a young person’s life. Over the years I have worked with young people who come from different backgrounds and their issues varied.

“As a foster carer it is really important that every child is valued as an individual with their own unique personality, character, background, needs and aspirations.

“I left fostering in 2015 due to family commitments and worked for the probation service. It made me realise even more that young people need to be cared for and nurtured so I came back in 2018, where I’m enjoying building positive trusting relationships. It takes time, but it can make a real difference.”

Foster carers earn competitive allowances, with flexible working, including short-term placements, such as providing weekend care, as well as longer-term foster care.

For more information call 0191 643 2540, email fostering@northtyneside.gov.uk, or visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk/fostering