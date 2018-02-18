Ex-Dragon plugs martial arts gym

A martial art gym in North Shields has gained a boost from former Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis.

Serenity Jiu Jitsu specialises in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) and self-defence with classes and school self-defence programmes delivered by 32-year-old teacher Jonathan Poulter.

Established last July, it has gone on to be named a winner of Theo’s weekly Small Business Sunday Twitter competition.

As a result, it gained a retweet by the former Dragon to his 500,000 Twitter followers the following day, making Blue Monday not so bleak. As a result, Serenity Jiu Jitsu has gained members, followers and website visitors.

Jonathan, a school teacher, has always wanted his own BJJ gym since he found the sport in 2010. When the opportunity came up in 2017 he took the chance.

He said: “It is great to have Theo’s support early on. It’s difficult for small businesses to raise their profile, especially when juggling work and business. With Theo recognising me and my partner Anne’s hard work, he has spread awareness of our gym to his following.”