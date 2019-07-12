Exhibition and talk on celebrated North Shields artist

The Old Low Light Heritage Centre, on North Shields Fish Quay, is holding an exhibition on George Edward Horton (1859 to 1950) who was born in the town.

Local history and art enthusiast David Young will give a talk on Saturday at 11am about the life and work of Horton.

From working as a delivery boy at his father’s butcher’s shop, Horton taught himself to paint, copying reproductions of old masters in pen and ink and mixing with others locally who had an interest in art.

From about the age of 17, he supported himself as a professional artist, his work including local scenes and those from the North East coast.

After spending his honeymoon in Holland, the Dutch landscape became a major inspiration for his work and he later spent much time there.

His many great achievements included exhibiting on several occasions at the Royal Academy, London, where his first painting on show, in the 1890s, was The Fish Quay, North Shields.

He exhibited at many other galleries including the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh and in Paris and Holland.

The talk is titled ‘From Low Town to the Lowlands’ and will be illustrated.

To coincide with the talk, Tynemouth Fine Art is holding a pop-up exhibition of original paintings and etchings by Horton at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Admission is £3 or free for members.