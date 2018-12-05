Exhibition of vintage and contemporary

A new exhibition is being held at For the Love of the North following the success of a previous event.

Sarah Campbell, who works under the name Plumginger Art, is showcasing her work in the Whitley Bay shop, which sells north east related gifts, cards and prints.

Sarah is an illustrator who is now following her dream after many years working as a palliative care nurse. Her vintage, yet contemporary, hand-drawn illustrations are inspired by nature and the imaginings of children.

The exhibition runs until December 22.

Sarah said: “The images I love to draw are inspired by happy memories, the simplicity and innocence remembered from my childhood, my children’s vivid imaginations and a love of books.

“I hope my exhibition in For the Love of the North will connect with you and brighten up your day.”

All the work displayed on the gallery wall is available to purchase in the shop.

For the Love of the North is located in Whitley Road and is open 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9.30am to 5pm on Saturday.