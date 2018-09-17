EXHIBITION: Recording our history

Over the August bank holiday weekend, I was privileged to be one of many visitors to Tynemouth Photographic Society’s portrayal of archive pictures of Tynemouth and the local area.

Each of the photographs had a history to tell, with information about what, where and when being detailed below every one.

The image quality was excellent, particularly when it was realised that some dated back well into the 1800s.

Two videos also ran continuously, with very informative and able commentaries, to interested audiences.

The Tynemouth Record Group section has collected a most comprehensive stock, covering many changes during the society’s 115 years lifetime.

There were many complimentary comments from visitors asking to see more soon as they left the picture gallery.

I understand that anyone interested in the above, or any of Tynemouth’s various other groups allied to photography, will be very welcome to contact the group.

Details can be found at www.tynemouthps.org

Name and address supplied