Exhibition to mark 20 years for guild

A sewing group is marking its anniversary with a special display.

The North Shields Embroidery Guild will celebrate its 20th anniversary with an exhibition at the Old Low Light, on North Shields Fish Quay.

Opening on Thursday, the charity will be displaying a wide range of its work, traditional and modern, including waistcoats, quilts, banners, and bras – they have been embroidering 100 to commemorate 100 years of women’s suffrage.

Chair of the Guild, Pam Custance said: “We are a friendly, welcoming and encouraging group, open to all, whatever their skill level.

“We hope this exhibition will encourage new members. We would be especially pleased to recruit young folk and men.”

As well as monthly meetings, the group hold spring and summer workshops. They will be holding a ‘Stitch In’ at the Old Low Light on Saturday, June 23, from 10am to 2pm.

Centre director Guy Moody said: “We are really pleased the Guild are celebrating their anniversary with us at the Old Low Light.

“It fits perfectly with our charity objective to support and celebrate local community groups.”

On Friday, there is an Evening of Music Celebrating 100 years of Women’s Lives with local Acapella groups Shrinking Violets and Ruby Shoes, starting at 7.30pm at the Old Low Light.

And on Saturday at 11am there is a talk by local marine expert Martin Kenny on Why Some Ships Sink and Some Don’t.

The centre’s new exhibition in the top floor gallery is Heath’s Piscary, by local photographer Dreana Bulmer-Thompson. Her work examines the impact of a declining fishing industry and the re-purposing of North Shields Fish Quay and the surrounding area as a heritage and conservation site.