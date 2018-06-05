Exhibition will celebrate history of North Shields community facility

A much-loved community resource that came close to closing is celebrating its history and connection to the local community.

The Linskill Centre, in North Shields, is hosting the Linskill Life After School exhibition on Tuesday, June 5, and Wednesday, June 6.

Volunteers, supported by a £56,000 Heritage Lottery Fund award and under the direction of project co-ordinator Cath Walshaw, have been researching and documenting the community history of the Linskill Centre, from 1984 to 2017.

They have captured the essence of Linskill Centre by creating a ‘soundscape photo-journal’ of a day in the life of Linskill, capturing memories of community involvement in the centre and creating a 32 year time-line.

Simeon Ripley, chief executive, said: “The Linskill Life after School project was timed to coincide with the completion of recent Big Lottery funded renovations to the centre.

“We now invite our community to come along and enjoy our improved facilities whilst reflecting on the centre’s past.

“Without local people’s commitment to save the centre in 2004, we would not be here to celebrate anything. The centre is genuinely owned by our community, as it is now run by a community trust and is financially independent in providing for local people.

“The project acknowledges how the centre has grown over the years into becoming the place it is today, whilst valuing and recognising our community’s role in achieving all this.”

The Linskill Choir, a weekly group of keen singers, will perform music reflecting the centre’s history at 6.30pm on Tuesday and will also be showcasing new music created for the celebration.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 8pm on Tuesday and 10am to 6pm on Wednesday.

Entry to the exhibition and choir performance is free and open to all of the community.