Experienced lifeboat man takes the helm

A lifeboat volunteer has made the step up to helmsman.

Adam Wiseman, who has been a crew member at Cullercoats Lifeboat since 2011, passed out as a helm following two years of training.

Since joining the crew, the professional nurse has been involved in a number of risky and challenging rescues.

In November of last year, Adam became a first-time father to Emma.

Lifeboat operations manager Frank Taylor said: “I am so pleased for Adam. All his hard work and dedication has paid off. I am sure he will be a very successful helm.”