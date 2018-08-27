Extension to key diabetes service

NHS North Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has announced that its EMPOWER education programme is being made available to patients who have previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

The service provides support and advice to patients and carers, enabling them to improve their health and manage their condition at home.

The EMPOWER initiative was launched in August 2017, targeting North Tyneside residents newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

Due to its success over the past 12 months, it has been extended and it is now available to all patients with the condition, regardless of when they were diagnosed.

Dr Richard Scott, clinical chair of NHS North Tyneside CCG, said: “Our aim is to help people diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes better understand their condition and to feel happier and healthier in managing it themselves.”

The service in North Tyneside is provided by Spirit Healthcare.

Patients wanting to join an EMPOWER course can speak to their GP or practice nurse to register for a place.