Extension works at skate park begin

A skate park is set to attract additional thrill-seekers, as work has started to make it even more popular.

Enjoyed by thousands of young people each year, the North Tyneside Council-owned facility on Howdon Lane, North Shields, is being extended.

The new area will cater specifically for BMX riders and more advanced skateboarders.

It was the idea of a group of young people who work with local charity Phoenix Detached Youth Project and made possible thanks to investment from the council and £50,000 of funding from SUEZ Communities Trust.

North Tyneside Council’s Deputy Mayor, Coun Bruce Pickard, said: “We are delighted to be able to enhance and invest in this popular facility for the benefit of the local community.

“I must thank Phoenix Detached Youth Project and the young people it works with and I would also like to thank SUEZ Communities Trust for providing the funding to help us improve the skate park.”

Phoenix Detached Youth Project is a charity that works with 13 to 25-year-olds in and around the Meadow Well area.

Project manager Mike Burgess said: “The dream of the group after visiting Scotland in 2014 with local BMX Bandits from North Shields was to have our own local challenging BMX Bowl, the Phoenix Bowl.”

The skate park is currently closed as the extension gets under way. It will re-open in the spring.

The work is being carried out by Kier North Tyneside on behalf of the council.